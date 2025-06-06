NYC teen lost 4 family members in a 2023 killing. Now, she's been chosen as prom queen

For high school senior Ruthann Watson, making prom queen was the cherry on top of an already perfect night.

The teen from Queens has been through a lot the last couple years, so the New York City Police Department decided to make her prom dreams come true — with a full police escort and even a ride in a new Audi R8.

"I wasn't going to come to prom, until these officers helped me," Watson said. "So honestly thank you so much."

"She hasn't stopped smiling yet," said NYPD Youth Officer Brittany Brown. "Makes us smile. We did shed a few tears, I won't lie we're in awe."

It was only two years ago that tragedy struck Ruthann's family: A cousin killed her older sister, her young niece and nephew, and her brother in-law. Ruthann is the one who called 911.

She's fought to overcome that trauma and ended up forming a lasting relationship with the NYPD.

"I asked her, 'What are you doing for prom?'" NYPD Youth Officer Tequalynn Vessel said. "And she said 'Oh I'm gonna sit this one out because, you know, I can't afford it.' And I called her immediately and I was like 'Yo, we're gonna have to help her.'"

The officers' captain said they absolutely had his full support.

"A lot of people know my story and it's sad and whatnot," Watson said. "I feel like it's one thing to say something about it, like I wish you the best. It's one thing to actually act on it, so I'm actually so grateful."

The youth officers made sure she had the perfect dress and shoes, her hair and nails done by professionals. To make sure she knows that what happened to her does not define her.

"Not for her to forget, but just to show her that people around her support her, they love her still, after everything that happened," said Officer Vessel.

"I feel so special," Watson said. "And honestly I'm so grateful, I couldn't have asked for anything better."