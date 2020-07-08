NYC Paints Huge Black Lives Matter Mural on 5th Ave in Front of Trump Tower

New York City has painted a sprawling "Black Lives Matter" mural on Fifth Avenue directly in front of Trump Tower -- a project President Donald Trump blasted as a "symbol of hate" when he first learned about it.

The artwork was supposed to be done last week but was delayed a few days; it had been completed by Thursday afternoon. The city closed off Fifth Avenue from 56th to 57th streets in the morning as work got underway.

Mayor Bill de Blasio along with the Rev. Al Sharpton joined the effort late Thursday morning, both helping to paint the letter "L" in lives as onlookers chanted "Black Lives Matter."

"Our city isn’t just painting the words on Fifth Avenue. We’re committed to the meaning of the message," de Blasio tweeted Thursday as he painted.

Our city isn’t just painting the words on Fifth Avenue. We’re committed to the meaning of the message. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/VE6MT80qDI — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 9, 2020

The mural is one of five that will be created in each of the city's five boroughs. The original announcement drew condemnation from the president.

....horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

"Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!" the president tweeted.

De Blasio later took to Twitter to fire back at Trump in unsparing terms.

You also don’t know that NY’s Finest are now a majority people of color. They already know Black Lives Matter.



There is no “symbol of hate” here. Just a commitment to truth.



Only in your mind could an affirmation of people’s value be a scary thing. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 1, 2020

"There is no 'symbol of hate' here. Just a commitment to truth," the mayor wrote. "Only in your mind could an affirmation of people's value be a scary thing."

Many New Yorkers paused along Fifth Avenue Thursday to take photos of the developing mural.

“I think it’s amazing. It sticks it to him," said Fran Prince of Midtown, referring to the president. "It doesn’t mean that it’ll change him. But it breaks away at the things that he thinks he can say and stop."

Not everyone outside the president's former home is on board with the plan. As one Trump supporter told News 4, "I'm praying for rain."

Rain isn't in the forecast for Thursday.



Hank Newsome, the leader of the Black Lives Movement, blasted de Blasio for allegedly not involving them in this particular mural project.

"I like this project because it annoys Trump, but we don’t need de Blasio to sign streets. We need him to sign legislation," Newsome said in a statement.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has expressed similar sentiments. While he supports the murals, he has said trying to enact actual police reform should be the primary goal. He has aimed criticism at de Blasio over NYPD budget cuts amid the recent spike in violence. (Shortly after the city passed a budget that sharply cut NYPD funding, it paid multiple officers overtime to guard the mural project.)

Trump, Cuomo, DeBlasio Trade Barbs Over Approach to Police Reforms. News 4 Government Affairs Reporter Melissa Russo reports.

"Now it's about making the actual change. Not just saying to the protesters, 'I'm with you," Cuomo said.

Overall, polls have shown a majority of Americans supporting Black Lives Matter since recent protests against racial injustice began.

CORRECTION (July 9, 2020, 3:12 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that members of the Central Park Five were on hand Thursday to help paint the mural. They were there last week, around the time the project was announced.