NYC Reports 1st Child Death as Toll Climbs to 790; U.S. Could Lose 100-200k to Virus, Experts Say

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended New York State's "PAUSE" directive requiring all non-essential employees to work from home until April 15

President Donald Trump extended the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise; his top experts say the U.S. could ultimately see 100-200k COVID-19 fatalities

More than 78,500 in the tri-state have now tested positive for COVID-19; at least 1,170 people have died, including the first child in NYC

New York City has reported its first death of a child to COVID-19, one of 14 new fatalities overnight that brought its grim toll to 790 by Monday morning, officials said. The age of the minor wasn't released, but the victim did have an underlying condition. The sobering news comes as the city's health commissioner warns the upcoming month could be even deadlier than this one.

Meanwhile, the nation's top experts, infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator, say it's likely the United States could see at least 100,000 deaths by the time the pandemic ebbs. It could be double that, even. By way of comparison, the 2018-19 U.S. flu season claimed 34,200 lives, per the CDC. A "bad flu season" the year before killed nearly double that number, Fauci said.

This outbreak "is clearly worse than that," he told CNN Monday.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says that if the United States does everything perfectly, we could still expect to see 100,000-200,000 deaths from coronavirus.

New York is the epicenter of it, accounting for more than 1/3 of all deaths nationwide and half of the country's cases to date. At last reporting, the state had more than 63,000 cases and 979 deaths; the lion's share of both are in New York City, which had more than 36,000 cases and 790 deaths as of Monday morning. Most of the patients are younger than 50 -- 42 percent of the city's total cases as of Monday were people 18 to 44. But the vast majority of the fatalities have been people older than 65 -- and those who died have overwhelmingly (more than 98 percent) had underlying conditions or potential underlying conditions.

New Jersey and Connecticut have seen their numbers rise accordingly, nearing 14,000 and 2,000 cases, respectively, as of Sunday. New Jersey has reported 161 fatalities to date, while Connecticut has lost 34 people to the virus. Regionally, the tri-state has seen more than 78,500 positive cases and 1,170 deaths. All three states have had major disaster declarations approved by President Trump, opening up billions of dollars in urgently needed funding and assistance.

New York's front lines are getting reinforcements, with the new FEMA-run field hospital at the Javits Center opening Monday and a 1,000-bed U.S. Navy ship arriving in Manhattan to help care for non-coronavirus patients. Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo will get to work on four new presidentially approved field hospitals in the other five boroughs, as Mayor Bill de Blasio aims to have his new 68-bed facility in Central Park up and running by Tuesday.

The support, even to help shoulder the non-viral patient load, is sorely needed so hospitals can make room for the ongoing wave of COVID-19 patients. Hospitalizations are doubling every six days now, an encouraging sign from the every-two-day rate New York saw about a week ago, Cuomo said Sunday. But actual hospitalizations did spike Saturday into Sunday, along with intensive care admissions -- and the governor has said the overall numbers are higher than initially projected.

As of Sunday, more than 8,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, about 14 percent of the state's cases. Nearly a quarter of those who were hospitalized were in the ICU. Those patients need ventilators -- and hospitals and nurses say they are on them for 20 to 30 days at a time, far more than the two to three days non-COVID-19 patients typically spend on the life-saving machines. Daily intubations were down day over day and daily discharges were up (846), marking the highest number of people sent home after receiving care in hospitals.

How to Get a Coronavirus Test

Race Against Time

Cuomo and de Blasio have said New York hospitals and medical staff have enough equipment and supplies for "right now." But that literally means "right now" -- and "right now" gets more taxing with each day.

De Blasio said he can't guarantee city hospitals have enough to last past April 5, though he says the city has distributed nearly 10 million masks, 180,000 face shields, 1.5 million surgical gloves and more to date. The federal government has helped add more ventilators and other supplies to the stockpile, though Trump has questioned how some are being used and whether New York needs the volume of items it continues to request.

To the latter, Cuomo and de Blasio have repeatedly said the answer is a resounding yes. They want to be as prepared as possible, which still may not be prepared enough, when the wave crashes on the already overwhelmed hospital system -- and they're modeling off the data. They're also listening to the doctors fighting the war on the front lines.

"This virus has been ahead of us from Day 1 and if we don't plan forward and get ahead of it we will wind up with as many casualties at the end of this war," Cuomo said as he watched the USNS Comfort arrive in NYC harbor Monday. "I'm tired of playing catch-up with this virus. You never win when you're playing catch-up."

Here's a closer look at what healthcare workers face on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

De Blasio took affront to Trump's recent allegation that masks are going out the back door: "It's insulting, it's outrageous, it's incredibly insensitive right now to people who are giving their all. I don't know what the president's talking about."

He also said Monday he had just asked Trump for another 400 ventilators.

To further shore up the city's stockpile, Cuomo has sent supplies from the state. The governor says different areas will see the "apex" hit at different times. New York City is first, he said. After that, cases in Westchester County and upstate could spike; he says he'll redistribute resources as needed.

De Blasio said Monday that he'd also redirect resources as needed, to hotspots elsewhere in the state and America, once the city gets past its own crisis peak.

"I affirm to you NYC will stand firm for the rest of our nation," the mayor said. "We will send the ventilators, the supplies. We will ask our doctors nurses to go to the front. Because our country was there for us, we will be there for our country."

Assessments on personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies are done multiple times daily. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said over the weekend that he would require health care facilities to report “daily data” on their PPE inventory, their bed capacity and their ventilator inventory. On Monday, Murphy announced the feds were sending 300 ventilators to his state to add to supply.

Congress' $2.2 trillion relief package will provide some help, but it won't be able to buy hospitals out of shortages. And the race to acquire equipment underscores that. But as much as states are targeting critical supplies, they are acutely focusing on buttressing the battle-weary medical staff on the front lines who say their fight gets more physically and emotionally challenging daily.

As one doctor told NBC News, "Every time I leave from a shift, I cry. Each shift. Every shift I work I have cried after leaving...because of the pain and suffering we see and the amount of exposure that myself and my nurses as well as my doctors (experience)."

In New York City, hospital staffs have been moved around in an effort to address shortages at different locations. More than 60 clinicians (including RNs, nurse practitioners, physicians and physician assistants) have been sent to help with the influx of patients at Elmhurst Hospital, along with 40 ventilators. On Saturday, more than 100 additional nurses were reassigned to the fatigued hospital.

Cuomo, Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont have all called on legions of retirees to help answer the call on the front lines. Tens of thousands have stepped up to date. In New York, at least 76,000 medical professionals, from physicians to RNS and respiratory therapists, have signed up to come back to work. More than 10,000 mental health professionals have volunteered to answer calls on the state's new hotline.

On the other side of the spectrum, NYU says it will graduate its medical students early to help shoulder the load. Rutgers said this weekend it would do the same.

Serious on Social Distancing

Flatten the curve, save lives: it's the phrase we keep hearing from local leaders and seeing on highway and other signs in every state. Testing is a huge component of that, and Cuomo recently announced a new mobile testing site in the Bronx to boost his already aggressive testing infrastructure. But he can only do so much -- people have to stay home, and when they're out, stay apart.

Starting Monday, the NYPD will spot-check subway cars to make sure New Yorkers are following social distancing guidelines, according to de Blasio. He said those who refuse to practice the 6 feet apart order could be fined anywhere between $250 and $500.

Mayor De Blasio says New Yorkers who do not obey the social distancing laws can now be fined. Myles Miller reports.

"Now it's as simple as this: if someone is told by an officer, disperse, keep moving, you're not distanced and they don't follow the direct instruction from officer or they say they're doing it and then they'd come back right away, I'm comfortable at this point that they will be fined," de Blasio said.

The mayor says he wants to keep playgrounds open, but he says he will reevaluate if the city sees a pattern of non-compliance over several days.

Cuomo extended his statewide "PAUSE" directive another two weeks to help control density, while Trump extended the White House guidelines on social distancing through the end of April, which is notably after Easter -- the date Trump had said he wanted to have the country "raring to go."

A coronavirus testing site at Temple University's Ambler campus in Montgomery County expanded its criteria to include people dealing with stomach issues or a loss of smell and taste. It comes after doctors revealed new symptoms associated with COVID-19. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville has the details.

"None of us felt that 15 days was adequate," Fauci told ABC Monday about the president's decision to extend the guidelines through the end of April. He said he didn't think they would need to be extended beyond that, but noted, "there’s always that possibility, depending upon the efficiency and the effectiveness of the mitigation methods.”

Asked Monday on "TODAY" whether she thought social distancing efforts were working, Birx said she thinks “some of the metro areas were late” in getting the public on board. She urged continued hand washing, strict social distancing and said, by rule, the public should assume even nonsymptomatic people were infected. It's critical everyone engage in these measures, Birx said, adding the White House isn't sure "all of America is responding in a uniform way."

Cuomo has made uniform action a cornerstone of his COVID-19 response. He and other governors developed a tri-state coalition to create and enforce regional directives; he has partnered with de Blasio on statewide standards as well.

Murphy has said he doesn't envision a scenario where the current restrictions would be lifted prior to May. On Monday, he told WNYW, "I think this will bleed meaningfully into May. I don't think this is permanent but I don't think it's going to be business as usual when we reopen."

The economic impact at all levels has been dizzying. To help ease the burden on individuals who have lost their jobs or can't go to work, Murphy announced a 90-day grace period for mortgages. He also suspended commercial and residential evictions. Cuomo has announced similar policies; in the city, de Blasio has called for a rent freeze for 2.3 million tenants in nearly one million rent-stabilized units amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo says some people can go back to work now -- he says the state, and America, can restart the economy in a "smart way" while still prioritizing public health. He said Sunday in his view it all comes down to the scale of testing. If you can develop a new, faster and easier home-based program that can test millions of people every day -- and rapidly, you will identify hundreds of thousands of people who "can go back to work tomorrow."

Fauci says scientists are working on more scaleable, less invasive testing.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Numbers will continue to rise as more people are tested, officials say. New York has accounted for about 25 percent of all COVID-19 testing in America to date, Cuomo has said. That is an accomplishment, he noted: Find the cases, isolate the positives and treat them. That, in conjunction with the social distancing and business restrictions in place, will curb the spread of infection.

Governors are working to accelerate action on the drug front as well. New York launched a clinical trial for an experimental treatment and plans to be the nation's first state to try to heal critically ill patients using recovered people's plasma — a process called convalescent plasma that was used during the flu epidemic of 1918. Right now, everything is on the table.

The depths of the outbreak — and its impact — are incomprehensible at this point but most definitely catastrophic: Billions upon billions of dollars have been lost and more will be lost; many have died, far more have been sickened. Trump signed three stimulus bills in three weeks, the latest worth $2.2 trillion - and de Blasio said Sunday it's already not enough.

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, the first coronavirus to ever earn the dubious distinction. It's novel — that means it's new and no one has immunity to it.

Nationally, NBC News estimates that more than 142,000 people have been infected and nearly 2,500 have died. Globally, the numbers are far more stark. WHO offered a sobering outlook in a recent situation paper: It took three months to get to the first 100,000 cases and two weeks to get to the next. Then it took just seven days to double again.