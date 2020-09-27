NYPD: 5 Suspects Steal Wallet, Break Nose of 59-Year-Old in Queens Attack

Police have obtained photos of the five people allegedly responsible for breaking a man's nose last week in Queens.

The 59-year-old man was walking in Murray Hill around 6 p.m. Wednesday when five male suspects attacked him, police said Sunday.

The group stole the man's wallet and left him with a broken nose and facial fractures, a police spokesperson said.

A motive behind the assault and any other details surrounding the incident were not immediately available.

Police released new images of the five suspects and encouraged anyone with information of the assault to contact Crime Stoppers.