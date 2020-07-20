NYPD Arrests 2nd Suspect in Murder of Man Found Dead on Bronx McDonald's Roof

A 21-year-old man was facing a murder charge in connection to the death of a man whose body was found on the roof of a Bronx McDonald's, police said Monday, the second arrest in the case.

The NYPD identified the man as Jonathan Rodriguez of the Bronx. There was no information available on whether he had an attorney.

Police officers responded to the McDonald's on East 149th Street in South Bronx the morning of July 15 for a call of an unconscious person on the roof of the restaurant. Responding officers found 65-year-old Richard Hamlet unconscious and unresponsive, wrapped in a plastic bag. The NYPD says he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested last week on charges including murder, tampering with evidence and concealing a corpse. Ayame Stamoulis, of Brooklyn, was ordered jailed without bail after her arraignment. She is due back in court August 17.

In charging documents, a police detective said Stamoulis and one of the accomplices moved victim Hamlet’s dead body to the fast food joint’s roof after breaking into his apartment across the street and killing him there.

Det. Jeff Grater wrote that Stamoulis and the two men beat and choked Hamlet to death. The men then wrapped his dead body in plastic bags, Grater wrote. No other arrests have been made.

Attorney information for Stamoulis was not immediately known.