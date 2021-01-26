Officer in Stable Condition After Being Shot in Back by Known Suspect: NYPD

An NYPD officer was shot in the lower back in the Bronx Tuesday night by a known suspect, authorities said.

The plainclothes officer was near the corner of White Plains Road and Lafayette Avenue in the Soundview neighborhood around 10:30 p.m., a senior NYPD official with direct knowledge of the incident said. The suspect was identified by the officer assigned to the gun violence suppression division who attempted to stop him.

The cop chased after the suspect who fired at least four shots, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. The detective fired back once and he was hit at least once. He was wearing a protective vest at the time of the shooting.

The officer was transported by a police department van to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

At a news conference at the hospital, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the 31-year-old officer spends his time getting guns off the street to save lives. The officer is a 6-year veteran of the force, according to Shea.

Shea added that this incident highlights the dangerous work that cops face every night.

A gun was recovered at the scene, and police had a suspect in custody, according to a senior police official.

Shea later confirmed that the suspect is a 24-year-old man with several arrests in New York and New Jersey.