Officers Shoot Suspect, Arrest Another After 2 Men Ran Off in Stolen Vehicle: NYPD

A suspect has been shot by New York City police officers and another has been arrested during a stolen vehicle investigation, authorities said.

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call before 10 p.m. Sunday and a male victim said he had left his key inside his vehicle when two men took off with his car, Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said at a news briefing. Cops were able to track the victim's cellphone and found the suspects still inside the vehicle near 97 Avenue and Allendale Street in Queens.

As responding officers approached the car, the driver reserved "at a high rate of speed" into the police van, Holmes said. That's when one officer fired his weapon and struck the 28-year-old suspect who was in the passenger seat. Officers were able to take the other suspect, 28, into custody without further incident.

Two NYPD officers were transported to the hospital for evaluation but they appeared to be in stable condition. The injured suspect was also transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The police department asked nearby residents to avoid the area and officials investigate the scene.