FDNY Firefighter Arrested in Deadly Drunken Brawl Outside Queens Bar: Police

Police arrested a 35-year-old firefighter in connection to the deadly beating of a man outside a Queens bar Saturday morning

By Myles Miller

A drunken brawl outside a Queens bar early Saturday morning resulted in the death of a 55-year-old man and a firefighter has been arrested in connection with his death, police said.

Police responded to the Terrace Inn Bar around 4 a.m. for a 911 call. Officers found the victim lying on the pavement "with trauma to the back of his head," the department said Saturday.

Medics transported the man to Flushing Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The NYPD identified the Queens man Saturday afternoon as Devin Deegan. His official cause of death has not been released.

Police said 35-year-old Justin Deiseo has been arrested and charged with assault. Contact information for Deiseo's attorney was not immediately known.

Law enforcement sources confirm Deiseo is a member of the FDNY. They said the pair got into a drunken fight when the victim was punched and struck his head on the ground.

The seven-year FDNY veteran has been suspended without pay amid an ongoing investigation by the department, a spokesperson said.

When reached by phone on Saturday, the bar had no comment.

