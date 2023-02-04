NYPD

Off-Duty NYPD Cop Shot While Buying Car, Now Fighting for His Life

An off-duty NYPD officer was shot Saturday night in Brooklyn while buying a car, officials said

By Myles Miller

An off-duty NYPD officer was shot Saturday night and is fighting for his life after a robbery gone wrong, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Ruby Street in Brooklyn around 7 p.m.

"This appears to be an attempted robbery during an attempt to purchase a vehicle," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a late Saturday night news conference, adding that he was fighting for his life.

Mayor Eric Adams said the officer, a five-year veteran assigned to patrol, is married with children. Officials declined to release his name or further details on the wounded cop.

NYPD officials said the officer was in the process of buying a car after a deal made on social media when the purported sellers drew guns and said it was a robbery, leading to the exchange of gunfire. Senior law enforcement sources tell News 4 that authorities are now looking into whether it may be linked to similar recent robberies.

It was the second shooting of an NYPD officer in less than three weeks, following a Jan. 17 incident in the Bronx. The cop in that case, who was on patrol, was shot in the arm - allegedly by a 16-year-old gunman.

The officer is fighting for his life in a Brooklyn hospital, according to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams.
