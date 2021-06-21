Hunts Point

Off-Duty Undercover NYPD Officer Beaten With Bat By Group of Men Outside Bronx Bodega

By Marc Santia

An off-duty undercover NYPD officer was attacked by a group of men with a bat outside of a Bronx bodega, and police are searching for the attackers.

The attack occurred just before noon Monday outside a store near the corner of Bryant Avenue and Lafayette Avenue in Hunts Point, police said. The undercover 33-year-old officer was attacked by a group of six men after the confrontation started with words, according to a witness, and quickly escalated from there.

"He was just arguing wit the person, talking and they started getting louder and louder," the witness who did not want to be identified said. The witness said that the group then grabbed a bat and starting hitting the plainclothes cop in the head and body with it.

Three of the men suspected in the beating of an undercover NYPD officer in Hunts Point on Monday.

The injured officer was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries, and is expected to recover. Law enforcement sources do not believe the victim was attacked because he was a cop, as witnesses were unaware the man was an officer.

An investigation is ongoing. A motive for the attack remains unclear and no arrests have yet been made.

Hunts PointNYPDBronxNYC Violence
