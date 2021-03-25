Office Depot

Office Depot Will Let You Laminate Your Vaccination Card For Free Through July

The company says the lamination will make the cards more durable

By Daniela Flamini

File photo showing a close up of a female doctor holding a COVID-19 Vaccination record card.
Americans who have received a coronavirus vaccine can laminate their vaccination cards at Office Depot for free now through July, the company announced Thursday.

"To help protect completed COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards against damages, Office Depot is helping its customers upgrade the durability of their cards with free lamination services, now through July 25," a press release read.

Customers can go to their nearest Office Depot or OfficeMax and provide coupon code 52516714 to take advantage of the offer.

The CDC advises all vaccine recipients to keep their cards, which contain information like what COVID-19 vaccine was given, the date(s) it was received and where it was received, in case they’re needed for future use.

As of March 25, more than 47,400,000 people have been fully vaccinated in the U.S., and more than 87,300,000 have received at least one dose.

