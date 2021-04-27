Alleged Drunk Woman Driving With Suspended License Kills NYPD Highway Cop: Police

An NYPD highway officer has died after being hit by an alleged drunken driver as he investigated a crash scene early Tuesday, officials say.

The Highway Unit officer was on the scene of an incident on the Long Island Expressway at Clearview around 2 a.m. when a sedan hit him, according to an NYPD spokesperson. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea identified the officer as 43-year-old Anastasio Tsakos, a 14-year veteran of the force. He was assigned to redirect traffic when a 2013 Volkswagen driven by a 32-year-old woman struck him.

"He's dead before he was at an accident where people had driven recklessly also with a suspended license," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "He's dead because of other people's negligence."

Tsakos is survived by his wife, Irene, and their 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, de Blasio said.

Shea said the drive, a woman from Hempstead, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and has a suspended license. She has been taken into custody after she allegedly drove away from the scene.

When asked whether it's possible that the woman didn't know she had hit Tsakos, Shea said the damage to her vehicle was so extensive that "there's no way to not know that you struck an individual."

The driver is now facing vehicular manslaughter, suspended license and intoxicated driving charges.

All eastbound lanes of the LIE have been shut down as officials continue to investigate the scene.

In the earlier incident that led Tsakos and his colleagues to be on the highway in the first place, Shea said one of three occupants of a vehicle that struck a utility pole had died.