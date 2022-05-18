Florida

Oh Baby! Mom Gives Birth Mid-Flight on Plane Bound for Orlando

The airline said the mother gave her newborn daughter the middle name Sky

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando landed with extra baggage after a passenger gave birth mid-flight.

The airline posted about the incident Tuesday on Facebook, praising flight attendant Diana Giraldo for assisting the mother in giving birth.

Giraldo helped the woman get to the lavatory at the back of the plane to deliver the baby while the plane was diverted to Pensacola.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us," Pilot Chris Nye said. "This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!"

The airline said the mother gave her newborn daughter the middle name Sky.

This article tagged under:

FloridaOrlandoPENSACOLAFRONTIER AIRLINES
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us