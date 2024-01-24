Watch: Oklahoma trooper sent flying as SUV slams into car during traffic stop

An Oklahoma trooper was hurled into a field after a car struck the vehicle he was standing next to during a routine traffic stop.

Dashboard camera video, captured on Jan. 18 and released by Oklahoma Highway Patrol, shows the dramatic crash along Interstate-40.

Trooper Jesse Gregory was standing on the passenger side of the car, which had been pulled over to the shoulder near Cimarron Road, video shows. Gregory can be seen talking the driver when seconds later the black SUV slams into the back of the stopped vehicle.

The impact throws Gregory backwards and his body flips in the air before landing head first on the grassy field. The black SUV can be seen flipping down the road as Gregory is heard calling dispatch before the video ends.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol The mangled wreckage or the black SUV after the crash.

All three people involved in the crash, including the trooper, were treated for injuries and released.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post that incident is a reminder of the "consequences of distracted or impaired driving and the importance of the slow down, move over law."

The highway patrol said the crash remains under investigation.