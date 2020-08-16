coronavirus

Oklahoma State Sorority House Reports 23 Positive Coronavirus Cases

Greek life has been a source of numerous coronavirus cases in the last few weeks as the nation debates the reopening of schools for in-person learning

A group of sorority sisters are quarantined together after their chapter reported 23 positive coronavirus cases at Oklahoma State University, NBC News reports.

The outbreak was at an off-campus sorority house at the university’s Stillwater location, detected by rapid-antigen testing done at an off-campus clinic, according to a statement from Oklahoma State University on Saturday. The university and Payne County Health Department are monitoring the chapter and performing contract tracing.

“Due to the nature of this situation, the entire chapter house is in isolation or quarantine and will be prohibited from leaving the facility,” the school said. “One member of the sorority who lives elsewhere is among those who tested positive and will also remain in isolation.”

Greek life has been a source of numerous coronavirus cases in the last few weeks as the nation debates the reopening of schools for in-person learning. Fraternity rush parties at the University of Mississippi were linked to a spike in cases throughout the state by health officials in June. At least 40 people contracted the virus at the University of Southern California’s fraternity row last month, according to the Los Angeles Times.

