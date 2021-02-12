Klete Keller

Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Indicted on Additional Charges in Capitol Riot

Keller, 38, was seen in video wearing his "USA" jacket in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack

Klete Keller
Vladimir Rys/Bongarts/Getty Images

Olympic swimmer Klete Keller was indicted on additional charges over his alleged role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The two-time gold medal winner, 38, was initially charged by federal authorities in January with three crimes: obstructing law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted building.

On Wednesday, a grand jury returned a new indictment charging him with seven crimes, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Calls to numbers listed for Keller were not returned Friday and his attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Klete KellerCapitol RiotUS Capitol
