On Social Media, Donation Matching Raises Millions for George Floyd Protesters

It started with a tweet.

On Friday, as protests against police brutality roiled the nation, members of the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund noticed a request on Twitter asking that people donate to the nonprofit as a way to support the demonstrations.

Within 24 hours, more than 50,000 individuals had donated $1.8 million to support the fund, Peter Goldberg, the executive director of the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, said in a statement to NBC News.

“It’s a literal investment in the movement to dismantle the racist, violent systems that oppress black and brown people, low-income communities, and immigrants,” Goldberg said. “It also shows a real hunger for change and the many different ways we can achieve it by working together.”

In addition to the more than 250 protests, rallies and vigils across the country that sprang up following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by Minneapolis police on May 25, an organic donation-matching movement has flourished on social media.

