‘One More Thing.' Another Apple Event Coming in November: Report

Apple on Monday announced yet another virtual event, scheduled for this month, calling it "One more thing," according to a report from The Verge.

The Cupertino-based tech giant said the "special" event will take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 and can be viewed on apple.com.

The presumption is Apple will introduce its very own Apple Silicon chips to be used in MacBooks in place of the Intel processors that have been running the computers since 2005, The Verge reported.

Apple announced in June it would be making the switch sometime in 2020, saying its own chips are designed to provide better performance with less power consumption.

Apple has used the "One more thing" phrase before for significant product announcements, including most recently for the unveiling of the iPhone X in 2017, according to the report.