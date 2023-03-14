Dallas

14-Year-Old and Two Horses Killed After Driver Crashes Into Group Riding Stolen Horses in Texas

Two teens stable, two horses are dead after a crash with a vehicle in Dallas Tuesday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A child is dead after a driver and three teens riding stolen horses collided in Dallas early Tuesday, police say.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. along Great Trinity Forest Way, on a bridge crossing Texas 310/South Central Expressway when a car collided with three juveniles on horseback.

A 14-year-old rider died at the scene and the two other riders, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Dallas Police said.

One of the horses died at the scene and a second had to be euthanized. The third horse was expected to survive.

According to the Dallas Police, it was later determined that the horses the teenagers were riding had been stolen, though further details on where the horses came from and when they had been taken were not immediately available.

It was previously reported that the driver left the scene after the crash, however, police later said the driver remained at the location and is not expected to face any charges. Further details about the crash have not yet been released by police.

The investigation into the crash and theft is ongoing. Police have not said what charges the juveniles may face.

Check back and refresh this article for updates.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas policeDALLAS COUNTY
