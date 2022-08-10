OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Charged With Murder in Boyfriend's Fatal Stabbing

An OnlyFans and Instagram model with a large social media following is now facing a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend at their Miami high-rise back in April, officials said.

Courtney Clenney, 26, was arrested in Hawaii Wednesday and will be extradited to Miami-Dade to face a second-degree murder charge, the Hawai'i Police Department said in a statement.

The charges stem from the April 3 stabbing death of 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli at the One Paraiso condo building on Northeast 7th Avenue in Edgewater.

Video obtained by TMZ showed a woman, believed to be Clenney, covered in blood and surrounded by police officers who responded to the apartment after the stabbing.

Officials said a woman was detained at the scene and later taken for a mental health evaluation.

Clenney's defense attorney, Frank Prieto, said in a statement to NBC 6 that Clenney had acted in self-defense.

"Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force," Prieto said in part. "Further, we are disappointed that the State Attorney sought an arrest warrant in this matter; we have cooperated with the investigation from the beginning with both the State and the City of Miami Police Department. We have always offered to self-surrender if charges were filed in an effort to begin the legal process of clearing her of the charges."

Prieto added that Clenney was in Hawaii for rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Courtney was seeking treatment for her PTSD and related issues to this case and it is an absolute injustice to charge a victim of domestic violence and human trafficking with a crime; Courtney was clearly defending herself," he said. "We will vigorously defend Courtney and clear her of this unfounded and baseless charge."

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales were expected to announce the charges at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Friends said Obumseli and Clenney had moved into a unit in the luxury building after moving to South Florida from Texas in the past couple years.

In a statement shortly after Obumseli's killing, Prieto said the two had a "tumultuous relationship" and that Clenney was a "victim of physical, emotional, and mental abuse at the hands of Obumseli."

Clenney went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, and has more than 2 million Instagram followers.

Shortly after the killing, Obumseli's family traveled to Miami from Texas in search of answers.

"We have no reason to believe this is self-defense," cousin Karen Egbuna said at the time. "This is one of the youngest in the family, he is loved, he is kind, he is caring, soft-spoken, the idea that this is somehow warranted, is unthinkable."

The cousin of the man who was stabbed in a Miami Luxury high rise spoke out during a press conference Friday saung the famly has no cause to believe he was a threat to who they believe committed the murder. NBC 6's Julie Leonardi has the story

Jeffrey Obumseli said his brother had been a star athlete and captain of his high school football team and had a bright future.

"My brother was so caring, my inspiration, an inspiration to others," he said. "He was a friend to everyone, very caring, funny, very bright, he had big dreams."