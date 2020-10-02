Political opponents and supporters alike are offering their prayers for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after the president announced early Friday that they have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump’s positive test came just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

"There will be a lot to say about this, but let’s start here: The President and the First Lady have a serious, deadly virus and we should all hope for a full recovery," Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said on Twitter.

"I too am hoping the President & the First Lady recover from this vicious virus," Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said on Twitter. "My prays [sic] are with them and the other 43,000+ Americans who contracted the virus today, including the 41 in #LawrenceMA."

Rivera, a Democrat, has been critical of the president in the past.

"I wouldn't wish this virus on anyone," Democratic Connecticut Congresswoman Jahana Hayes said on Twitter shortly before Trump announced he had tested positive. "Praying for the President, his family and staff for negative results and a quick recovery." Hayes was diagnosed with COVID-19 herself last month and is still recovering.

Vice President Mike Pence also offered his thoughts on Twitter.

"Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDOnaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump," he said. "We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania."