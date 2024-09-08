Oregon nurse found dead after ‘unusual and alarming' disappearance, neighbor charged with murder

The body of an Oregon nurse who went missing earlier this week has been found and her neighbor has been arrested and charged with her murder, police said Saturday.

Officers with the Beaverton Police Department responded to 32-year-old Melissa Jubane's home at 1050 SW 160th Avenue in Beaverton Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after she didn't report for her morning shift at St. Vincent Hospital, the department said Thursday in a Facebook post.

Police searched Jubane's apartment but did not find her, calling her absence and lack of communication "unusual and alarming."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“Efforts by officers and family members to contact Melissa throughout the day were unsuccessful, as her phone appeared to be turned off,” police said. “Additionally, searches of Melissa’s bank and credit card records yielded no new information regarding her location.”

Following the investigation, one of Jubane's neighbors, 27-year-old Bryce Johnathan Schubert, was arrested and charged with her murder, police said in an update Saturday.

Schubert was charged with murder in the second degree and is being held at the jail in Washington County, Oregon, according to online records. It's not clear if he has an attorney at this time.

Jubane's body was also recovered. Police have not shared any details regarding how Schubert was allegedly involved in Jubane's murder, where her remains were found, or who found them.

"This is an active investigation," police said. "While we acknowledge the significant community interest and concern, we must withhold further details to preserve the integrity of the investigation."

The Beaverton Police Department is asking anyone with information on Jubane's death to contact them at 503-526-2280.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community members who have assisted with the search for Melissa. Our deepest condolences go out to Melissa’s family, friends and co-workers," police said.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: