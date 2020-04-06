‘No Time to Be Lax:’ Cuomo Extends State Shutdown as New York Nears 5,000 Deaths

What to Know New York has reported more COVID-19 cases than China's Hubei province, where the pandemic started; its death toll has climbed above 5,200

New Jersey is the nation's second-most impacted state; the federal government shipped another 500 ventilators there over the weekend

More than 173,000 in the tri-state area have now tested positive for COVID-19; nearly 6,000 have died, including first responders and children

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he would extend the statewide "PAUSE" order, along with school closures, through April 29 because, he says, there is evidence that social distancing is working. And now is not the time to let up.

New York, which has seen its death toll climb by hundreds with each passing day, has seen its number of fatalities and hospitalizations hold relatively flat for a second straight day, Cuomo said Monday. He hinted a day earlier that New York may have reached or neared its apex of the crisis -- and his aides said Monday that the latest models appeared to show that to be the case.

The numbers continue to go up, but the rate of increase has slowed, Cuomo said Monday. Fewer than 8,700 new positives were added to New York's total overnight, compared with the 10,000 daily increases the state has seen in recent days. As of Monday, New York state had 130,689 total cases and 4,758 deaths.

Intensive care admission rates are slowing; intubation rates are slowing. Cuomo said the need for social distancing is more urgent than ever.

"If we are plateauing, we are plateauing at a very high level," Cuomo said Monday. "Now is not the time to be lax. Now is not the time to play be playing Frisbee in the park. I want to be, frankly, more aggressive on the enforcement because all the anecdotal evidence is that people are violating it at a higher rate than before."

The governor raised the maximum fine for violating social distancing and crowding guidelines from $500 to $1,000 to drive home the point, saying, "If it's not about your life, you don't have the right to risk someone else's life."

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says the next two weeks are crucial in helping slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Gates Foundation-funded IHME model, which Cuomo has cited in several of his briefings, now predicts an earlier apex with lower morbidity for New York. At this point, that model projects resource use to peak in two days and deaths to peak in three days, with about 15,600 total lives potentially lost through the second week of May. That ultimate fatality projection, which presumes full adherence to social distancing, is about 1,000 lower than it was a week ago.

New York has tested more per capita than anywhere else in the globe, Cuomo has said. More than 40 percent of the 300,000-plus tested to date have been positive, which is well above the national average. Cuomo said two-thirds of the people who have been hospitalized since the start of the crisis have been discharged, but he noted places like Long Island and Westchester County are seeing a spike in hospitalizations as the curve trends out from NYC.

Still, New York City remains the nation's epicenter, a vibrant mecca reduced to largely deserted sidewalks trafficked by a handful of people who, faces covered, step off the curb and into streets to maintain a 6-foot distance from each another. As of Monday, New York City had 72,181 virus cases and 2,475 deaths.

Makeshift morgues have already been erected in Manhattan; hospitals are using refrigerated trailers to store the overflow of bodies. Should capacity be reached, NYC Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine says the city could resort to "temporary internment," like digging trenches for caskets in public parks. While the medical examiner's office says that is a scenario in the city's disaster plan, it's not currently a measure under consideration.

Asked about it Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said temporary burials may be on the table at some point but declined to discuss the issue further other than to say, "We're going to try and treat every family with dignity, respect the religious needs of those who are devout."

For the first time Sunday, most of the city's coronavirus cases were people aged 50 or older (51 percent). The vast majority of fatalities have been people older than 65, though the city added a second child death to its tragic toll over the weekend. The exact age of the child wasn't known, but like the city's first minor to die of COVID-19, and like nearly 99 percent of all its COVID-19 fatalities, the victim had an underlying condition.

The city has seen a higher rolling hospitalization rate (22 percent of all cases to date) than the state (13 percent); half of its hospitalized patients are 75 or older and 9 percent are children.

New York likely has the number of hospital beds it needs at this point to manage the crisis. New projections put the number of beds New York will need around 20,000 rather than the 110,000 predicted by earlier models, Cuomo said Monday. But, he added, "it is a monumental challenge to sustain this pace."

The goal remains not to lose anyone who could have been saved, Cuomo said. To that end, he said he would ask the president to authorize the USNS Comfort to pivot to taking COVID-19 patients as the Javits Center field hospital did. Both the Comfort and Javits had been intended to take non-virus patients to offload some of that burden, but as Cuomo has said for days, it's the virus patients, not the others, who have and continue to flood the hospital system.

We knew this coming week would be our hardest yet.

And we knew saving lives depended on getting more help in time.



We are far from out of the woods but some of that help is starting to come through. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 5, 2020

Providing reinforcements to those battling on the front lines continues to be an urgent need. Answering repeat calls from Cuomo and de Blasio for more federal help, hundreds of army medics arrived in the city over the weekend, as well as much-needed PPE, to help treat patients. The mayor said Monday the city still needs more military personnel and re-upped his calls for a national enlistment program. Tens of thousands of retirees and other professionals have volunteered to help on the front lines. Cuomo signed an executive order over the weekend allowing medical students to start practicing early; some colleges, including NYU and Rutgers, previously said they would graduate ahead of schedule.

Securing enough ventilators has been the single greatest challenge. The machines are often the difference between life and death for critically ill COVID-19 patients, who stay on them for 20 to 30 days, much longer than the typical two-to-three day use for non-COVID-19 patients. Last week, Cuomo ordered the National Guard to take ventilators from institutions that don't need them immediately and redistribute them, on loan, to hospitals that do. De Blasio has authorized the NYPD to assist in those efforts. One thousand more ventilators landed at JFK Airport from the Chinese government over the weekend, and Cuomo said Oregon sent 140 on loan.

De Blasio says the city has enough ventilators to get through the next few days -- about 4,000 NYC patients are on them and another 1,000 could need them by Wednesday, he said. The city has until April 12, he said Sunday, to shore up more medical supplies before it risks another serious, potentially deadly shortage.

Surgical gowns are an increasing area of concern, de Blasio said Monday. Speaking from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, which has turned into a wartime manufacturer of medical supplies, the mayor said the city's public hospitals have enough gowns to get through this week. Nursing homes and private hospitals are running low, he said. Last week, the city used 1.8 million surgical gowns. This week, anticipating a surge in cases, de Blasio said the city will use 2.5 million.

"Anything you can donate to help us continue this fight, we need you," the mayor said Monday. "We have an invisible enemy. We have a ferocious enemy. But this city is fighting back with everything we've got."

Next to New York, no other state in the nation has been as impacted by coronavirus as New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy says he thinks the Garden State is about a week behind New York in terms of the curve -- and the IHME model supports that. As of Sunday, his state had 37,505 cases and 917 deaths. Hospitalizations and deaths have spiked significantly in the last seven days and the federal government shipped another 500 ventilators to New Jersey over the weekend to help with the wave of critically ill patients flooding its already strapped health care system.

Connecticut could be one of America's next hotspots, according to Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator. As of Sunday, Gov. Ned Lamont had reported 5,675 virus cases there and 189 deaths, including a 7-week-old girl.

Regionally, the three states have a combined 173,869 cases and 5,864 deaths. They represent nearly half of all cases in America, which NBC News estimates have surpassed 338,000, and 55 percent of its deaths, which are nearing 10,000. Nonessential business has been shut down for a month; the economic toll has been dizzying by any measure. Nationwide weekly jobless claims have spiked 10 times their previous record. Tens of millions have been isolated.

The ultimate toll on the American psyche, and its lingering impacts, are incalculable at this point. As Cuomo has said, this crisis will transform a generation -- and shape another.

New projections from the White House suggest up to 240,000 U.S. lives could be lost to the pandemic, even with mitigation efforts like social distancing. See how COVID-19 has spread across the country since March 1 using this interactive map.