Miami

US Coast Guard seizes over six tons of cocaine worth $160 million in the Caribbean

In addition to the drug seizure, 17 suspected smugglers were apprehended and face prosecution in federal courts by the Department of Justice, officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 12,100 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of over $160 million that was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard was offloaded in Miami, officials said.

The drugs offloaded in Miami on Tuesday were seized during multiple operations in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea, Coast Guard officials said.

In addition to the drug seizure, 17 suspected smugglers were apprehended and face prosecution in federal courts by the Department of Justice, officials said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"Our team worked extremely hard, day-in and day-out, to stop illicit narcotics from reaching the United States," said Cmdr. Thomas Martin, commanding officer of USCG cutter Confidence, one of the vessels that participated in the operations. "I am honored to serve with such a proficient crew and share in their success."

This article tagged under:

MiamiU.S. Coast Guard
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us