Prince Philip

Palace: Prince Philip Had a Successful Heart Procedure

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure in a London hospital.

The palace says the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, “underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.”

It said he is expected to remain in the hospital for "treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

Virus Updates: UK to Fast-Track Modified Vaccines; Calif. Ups Shot Supply to Vulnerable

Microsoft Corp. 38 mins ago

US Issues Warning After Microsoft Says China Hacked Its Mail Server Program

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Prince PhilipBritish Royal Family
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us