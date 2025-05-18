Anti-natalist beliefs appear to be suspect's motive in Palm Springs explosion

Anti-natalist ideology appears to be the motive behind Saturday’s deadly bombing in Palm Springs, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.

One person was killed and at least four others were hurt when a car exploded outside the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic. The officials who spoke with NBC News said they believe the suspect’s belief that no one should have children was the driving force behind the act.

Investigators are reviewing social media posts made by the suspect, whose identity has yet to be released. Officials said the suspect’s posts voiced anti-natalist views. Because the bombing occurred outside a fertility clinic, the FBI deemed the blast as an act of terrorism.

The fertility clinic said no employees were injured during the blast, and added that the eggs, embryos and reproductive materials were not damaged, either.

Nearby businesses were rocked by the blast at about 11 a.m. after a car that was parked behind the clinic exploded. The explosion occurred on the 1100 block of North Indian Canyon Drive, near Desert Regional Hospital.

“I heard this huge boom, like a sonic wave of sound, and I jumped up and ran outside and saw this large black smoke rising up, almost like a mushroom cloud,” said resident Dustin Burns. “It was pretty terrifying.”

Law enforcement officials have yet to reveal the name of the deceased. They did not detail the severity of the injuries of those who were hurt.