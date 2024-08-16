Utah

Paralympic snowboarder saves man from truck fire in Utah

Zach Miller, a Colorado native, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at six months old and began snowboarding at age 8

By Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Paralympic snowboarder Zach Miller says he's adding "firefighter" to his resume.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics Team USA representative was riding his motorcycle down a highway in Parleys Canyon, Utah, when he saw white smoke coming from a pickup truck also driving down the roadway.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Miller, who was on his way to a snowboarding training session, quickly went into action. And it was all caught on his GoPro camera.

Video showed a fire in the truck's wheel well as Miller frantically waved for the driver's attention. The driver of the truck then pulled over, and was shocked when the 22-year-old told him what was happening.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"Literally on fire?" the driver asked Miller.

The two then quickly opened the truck's hood and used some water bottles to put out the flames.

"This is your reminder to always have something in your car to deal with fire in case something similar happens to you or someone you share the road with!" Miller wrote on Instagram.

U.S. & World

Georgia 22 mins ago

Bronze statue of John Lewis replaces more than 100-year-old Confederate monument

Supreme Court 28 mins ago

Supreme Court temporarily rejects Biden administration request that would expand Title IX protections

Miller, a Colorado native, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at six months old and began snowboarding at age 8.

He has won two world championships, the latest in 2022 in the men's banked slalom SB-LL2 competition.

This article tagged under:

Utah
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us