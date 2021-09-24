Parents Sue Disney Cruise Line for $20M Over Alleged Sexual Assault of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A Vermont couple filed a $20 million lawsuit alleging their 3-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by another child on a Disney Cruise Line ship.

The incident in question happened Jan. 9, 2020, during a seven-day cruise on the Disney Fantasy, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

The parents, identified only as John and Jane Doe, allege that their child was in the Oceaneer Club when she was "physically restrained and sexually assaulted by a significantly older child."

A Disney spokesperson said in an emailed statement Friday that the lawsuit is "wholly without merit."

