Parkland Victim's Mother Says She Spoke With Marjorie Taylor Greene About School Shooting Conspiracies

The mother of one of the victims of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, said she spoke to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after the freshman lawmaker was hit with widespread backlash last week for outlandish comments she made on social media, including one suggesting the shooting was a "false flag."

According to Linda Beigel Schulman, whose son, Scott Beigel, was killed in the attack, Greene said she does not believe major school shootings from the past decade were either false flags or staged. But, Schulman said, Greene declined to join her to publicly disavow them alongside her on MSNBC.

"It’s wrong, it’s just wrong," Schulman said during an interview with "Weekends with Alex Witt," when asked about her thoughts on Greene's promoting conspiracies about prominent mass shootings. "She should not be telling lies," Schulman added.

She said a congressman helped connect her with Greene, and they spoke over Zoom on Saturday, NBC News reports.

"When we started our conversation, I was totally upfront and told congresswoman Greene that I was going to be on MSNBC today," Schulman said. "Parameters were set and the only topic discussed would be the school shootings at Parkland and Sandy Hook and that the conversation would be totally confidential. Our talk went very well."

