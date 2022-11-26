air travel

Passenger in Custody After Disruption on Southwest Flight

A person was taken into custody by FBI agents, the bureau's Connor Hagan said

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A passenger disturbance on a Southwest Airlines flight prompted its diversion to Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday on one of the year's busiest travel weekends.

A person was taken into custody by FBI agents, the bureau's Connor Hagan said. Potential charges would be the responsibility of the U.S. Attorney in Arkansas.

"The FBI is the primary federal agency authorized to investigate potential assault aboard aircraft violations," Hagan said by email.

A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at the Newark airport after a plane destined for Brazil began sparking mid-air shortly after takeoff.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

air travel
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us