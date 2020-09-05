Patriots 53-Man Roster: Updated Depth Chart After Final Roster Cuts

Updated Pats depth chart after 53-man roster cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
And then there were 53.
U.S. & World
The New England Patriots joined the rest of the NFL on Saturday in trimming their roster ahead of 4 p.m. ET, the league's deadline for teams to reduce their squads to 53 players.
The Patriots parted ways with some notable players, including former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.
Perry: Sanu's release was "tough" on Cam Newton
Some of those players could wind up back in New England on the team's practice squad or short-term injured reserve list, but for now, the Patriots have the squad they'll take into Gillette Stadium next Sunday for their 2020 season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Here's an updated look at the Patriots' depth chart after Saturday's roster cuts:
QUARTERBACK (3)
Cam Newton
Jarrett Stidham
Brian Hoyer
RUNNING BACK (4)
Sony Michel
James White
Rex Burkhead
Damien Harris
FULLBACK (1)
Jakob Johnson
WIDE RECEIVER (6)
Julian Edelman
N’Keal Harry
Damiere Byrd
Gunner Olszewski
Jakobi Meyers
Matthew Slater
TIGHT END (3)
Ryan Izzo
Devin Asiasi
Dalton Keene
OFFENSIVE LINE (9)
Isaiah Wynn
Joe Thuney
David Andrews
Shaq Mason
Jermaine Eluemunor
Korey Cunningham
Hjalte Froholdt
Michael Onwenu
Justin Herron
DEFENSIVE LINE (6)
Lawrence Guy
Adam Butler
Byron Cowart
Beau Allen
Deatrich Wise
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (6)
John Simon
Chase Winovich
Shilique Calhoun
Brandon Copeland
Derek Rivers
Rashod Berry
INSIDE LINEBACKER (3)
Ja’Whaun Bentley
Josh Uche
Anfernee Jennings
CORNERBACK (5)
Stephon Gilmore
J.C. Jackson
Jason McCourty
Jonathan Jones
Justin Bethel
SAFETY (6)
Devin McCourty
Kyle Dugger
Adrian Phillips
Terrence Brooks
Joejuan Williams
Cody Davis
SPECIALIST (1)
Joe Cardona (LS)