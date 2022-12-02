Patriots' Mac Jones Explains Viral Video of Him Voicing Frustration on Sidelines

Mac Jones explains viral video of him voicing frustration on sidelines originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots offense made meaningful progress in the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Instead of building on that momentum in Thursday night's Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills, this offense took a few steps back in a 24-10 defeat.

In fact, you call what happened at Gillette Stadium rock bottom for the Patriots offense in 2022.

New England scored only 10 points, racked up just 242 total yards and went 3-of-12 on third down. Marcus Jones led the Patriots with 51 receiving yards -- 20 more than any other player on the team -- and he's a cornerback.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones played OK. He completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 195 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. The offensive line did a poor job protecting him and his wide receivers failed to get open consistently.

Jones was seen on the Amazon Prime broadcast yelling on the sideline in the second half, appearing to use an expletive or two in voicing his frustration. You can watch a video of the scene here.

What was he so upset about?

"Obviously I let my emotions get to me," Jones said in his postgame press conference. "We were kinda playing from behind, and what I said was about throwing it deeper in the short game. I gotta execute that part better, but it was the short game that we kept going to, which is working, but I felt like we needed chunk plays. I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going, and that's emotional, that's football. I'm passionate about this game. You don't want your emotions to get the best of you, but that's pretty much it.

"It wasn't directed at anybody. Just emotion coming out. We kinda needed a spark. When you're playing from behind against a really good team and a good offense, you need to go out there and make better plays, and that starts with me. Definitely wasn't good enough by me tonight. All you can do is watch the tape and see where we can get better."

Mac Jones responds to the viral video of him from tonight's broadcast pic.twitter.com/Bj0Pr8FiYB — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 2, 2022

The only good news for the Patriots is they have a few extra days to watch film, make corrections and get on the practice field before playing the Arizona Cardinals on the road in the Week 14 "Monday Night Football" matchup.

The Patriots dropped from eighth place to ninth place in the AFC standings as a result of this loss to the Bills and could find themselves two games behind a wild card playoff spot by the time Week 13 concludes.

The path back to the postseason is narrowing for New England, but this team still has a chance to sneak into the tournament. For that to happen, the offense must show massive improvement over the final five games.