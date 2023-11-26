Patriots miss field goal with time expiring, lose 10-7 to Giants

Patriots lost 10-7 to the Giants on Sunday to fall to 2-9 on the season

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

After two weeks of quarterback uncertainty, it was Mac Jones starting under center for the Patriots on Sunday as New England took the field against the New York Giants.

Following a dismal first half with two interceptions, however, Bailey Zappe came out as the Pats QB in the second half and threw a pick of his own.

Both quarterbacks had been getting reps in the days leading up to the game, and neither was able to get much momentum on Sunday.

With two minutes left in the game and needing a score, the Patriots went for it on 4th and 4, with Zappe completing a pass to keep their hopes alive.

Later in the drive, Pats kicker Chad Ryland had a chance to kick a 35-yard field goal with just six seconds remaining to tie the game 10-10, but Ryland missed it wide left, and the Patriots fell 10-7 to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

With the loss, the Pats are now 2-9 on the season.

New England returns home to play the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

This story will be updated

