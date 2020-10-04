Patriots' Postponed Game: What We Know and What We Don't

What was looking to be a big Sunday for Patriots fans has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
New England's game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City has been postponed. At least one member of the Chiefs has reportedly tested positive for the virus as well.
Here's what we know so far about what was supposed to be the Patriots' biggest game of the season:
Have Other Patriots Tested Positive for COVID-19?
In the aftermath of Cam Newton's reported positive COVID-19 test, the Patriots have reportedly been doing mass testing and so far, the virus has not spread to any other team members or staff.
However, more players and staff could test positive down the line. While much about the coronavirus remains to be learned, a person who's been exposed to the virus can test negative days before testing positive, as it incubates.
In a statement, the NFL says it's contact tracing and performing additional testing and all decisions will be made with the health of teams and staff as the priority.
The Tennessee Titans, a team that's been dealing with its own outbreak, first reported that players and staff members tested positive on Tuesday. Their experience shows that a team can report positive tests day after day
On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the Titans placed more Titans players on the team's COVID-19 positive list. Their game this week, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, was postponed on Thursday.
It was the only NFL game postponed due to COVID-19 until Saturday, though a player on the Saints has reportedly tested positive for the virus as well, casting some doubt on their game against the Lions Sunday.
When Will the Patriots-Chiefs Game Be Played?
Right now, the NFL is saying the game is being pushed back until Monday or Tuesday, but that could change.
The Titans-Steelers has been pushed back to Week 7, with teams' bye weeks moving around to compensate. The Titans and Steelers had their bye weeks moved up, while the Baltimore Ravens' bye week was moved as well, to adapt to the new schedule.
If the Patriots' Week 4 game with the Chiefs has to be moved back, both teams' might end up losing their bye weeks later in the season. The Patriots' is Week 6, the weekend of Oct. 18; Kansas City's is Week 10.
Who Will Be Patriots Quarterback Instead of Newton?
Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, has led the Patriots to a 2-1 start. Should the team actually play this week, Brian Hoyer, Newton's backup the first three weeks, will reportedly start.
Newton hasn't yet spoken about his reported coronavirus test, which the Patriots have not directly confirmed. He last posted on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday.
Likewise, there's been no indication about how Newton might have gotten the virus, which is thought to be extremely contagious and this week broke out in the White House.
Fans we spoke to say they’re not surprised about Newton’s reported diagnosis but are worried about what it could mean for the rest of the season.
"It's scary," said one fan. "I hope they get through the season, I really do. It would be nice to see a full season but I don't know what's going to happen -- no one does -- so I'll say that I hope they just get through."