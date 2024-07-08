Patriots

Patriots punter spends offseason taking a swing at Mass. amateur golf championship

Bryce Baringer, a punter for the New England Patriots, made the cut for the 2024 Massachusetts Amateur Golf Championship

By Jessie Castellano

Patriot's punter, Bryce Baringer at minicamp on June 12, 2024
GettyImages

When he's not on the football field, Bryce Baringer spends his time on the golf course. This year, the Patriots punter won the 2024 Massachusetts Amateur Qualifier securing his place in the championship, which will take place on July 8.

This is not the first time he's attempted to make the cut.

“I tried qualifying a few times back when I was at home living in Michigan and never made it through,” said Baringer, in an interview with Patriots.com.

But after continued support from family, friends and teammates he finally qualified for the championship.

Baringer shares his love for golf with his father, Bruce, who showed him the sport at a young age. Growing up, he said his interest in golf and football grew in tandem.

"He was pumped for me, and obviously it's cool for us because I know how important golf is to him. Just to be able to make him proud, not just on the football field, but in a sport he so deeply cares about was cool for me,” said Baringer.

The punter ultimately decided to pursue football and attended Michigan State until he was drafted to the Patriots in 2023.

He even said that golf helps him prepare for the football season.

“Golf is still important to me. I relate golf to football and football to golf so much,” he said.

The 2024 Massachusetts Amateur Golf Championship began on July 8 at the Framingham Country Club.

This article tagged under:

Patriots
