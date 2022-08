New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement from the NFL on Twitter on Thursday morning.

New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful.



This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. pic.twitter.com/8qd0FbA0tW — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 11, 2022

White played eight seasons in the NFL, all with the Patriots. He has been with the team for three Super Bowl championships, scoring three times — including the tying touchdown and the overtime winner — in the 2017 comeback victory over Atlanta.

He missed most of last season with a hip injury.

