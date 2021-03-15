Signing Spree: Patriots Add Jonnu Smith, Matthew Judon, Davon Godchaux, Jalen Mills

The New England Patriots moved quickly on Monday to address some of the key weaknesses from last year's 7-9 team.

The Patriots agreed to deals with tight end Jonnu Smith, linebacker Matthew Judon, nose tackle Davon Godchaux and safety Jalen Mills within a span of about two hours on the first day of the NFL's free agent tampering window.

Shortly after 1 p.m., ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that the Patriots had reached a deal to sign former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith.

The 25-year-old has 114 catches for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns over 60 career games. Last season, he had 41 catches for 448 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Tight end has been a weak spot for the Patriots since Rob Gronkowski retired and then came out of retirement and was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth round pick last year.

Last season, the Patriots tight end corps consisted of veterans Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse and rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

A short time after the Smith news broke, ESPN reported that the Patriots had also signed Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux to a 2-year deal worth up to $16 million.

"Happy but never Satisfied!!" Godchaux said on Twitter after the news broke. "More work to do!!!"

Godchaux, 26, started all five games he played in last season, totaling 14 tackles before suffering a season ending biceps injury in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. He started all 16 games for the Dolphins in the two prior seasons.

Around 3 p.m., Schefter reported the Patriots had agreed to sign Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon and Philadelphia Eagles safety Jalen Mills as well.

Judon, 28, is a two-time Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020 and was considered one of the top free agent pass rushers. He totaled 51 tackles and six sacks in 2020, missing two games due to COVID-19. Over his career, he has 34.5 sacks.

Mills, 26, played in 15 games for the Eagles last season, starting all of them. He had 74 tackles and one interception.

