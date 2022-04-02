Patriots Trade for WR DeVante Parker: Report

The New England Patriots made a trade to shore up their wide receiver corps on Saturday, sending a 2023 third round pick to their division rival the Miami Dolphins in exchange for DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth round pick.

Trade terms, per source:



Patriots get WR DeVante Parker and a 2022 5th-round pick.



Dolphins get a 2023 third-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2022

The Patriots likely will receive a 2023 third-round compensatory pick for losing cornerback J.C. Jackson in NFL free agency last month, which would obviously soften the blow of giving up their own 2023 third-rounder to get Parker.

Parker, who has two years remaining on his contract, became expendable when the Dolphins traded for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill last month.

The 29-year-old is a former 1,000-yard receiver, hauling in 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2019 season. In the two years since, the 6'3" receiver has caught 63 passes for 793 yards and four touchdowns and 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns.

Parker joins a wide receiver group that also includes Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery, Malcolm Perry and Kristian Wilkerson.