Demonstrations continue in a call for justice following the death of George Floyd with two more set for Thursday evening in Boston.

Protests scheduled Thursday include a silent vigil for black lives at Adam's Park in Roslindale at 5:30 p.m. and a monthly vigil in support of Black Lives Matter at the same time in Jamaica Plain.

Hundreds of protesters circled the Boston Common and parts of downtown Wednesday in the city's latest event to denounce police brutality and call for the end of structural racism.

The "Justice for George" event aimed to honor the life of Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. That's how long some participants lay down on the grass of the Common in a "die-in" held in solidarity with Floyd.

Hundreds of people gathered on Boston Common, with many participating in a die-in for George Floyd.

"As a mother, it hurts like hell. As a woman, it hurts. As a lover, it hurts. As a person, it hurts. Who's got the right to take someone's life?" protester Olivia Martin said at the rally.

There were no incidents reported Wednesday and some minor cleanup on Boston Common Thursday morning.

