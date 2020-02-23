Live: Final Countdown as ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Demolition Set for Monday

Live video will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

It’s officially the last day for the "Leaning Tower of Dallas."

On Monday morning, a crane and wrecking ball are expected to be brought in to knock down the remainder of the building in the 2800 block of North Haskell Avenue sometime between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Hundreds of people gathered over the weekend at a makeshift park to snap selfies and poses with the unlikely landmark in its final hours before demolition.

The building was supposed to have been imploded completely Feb. 16 to make way for a The Central, a new 27-acre mixed-use project by De La Vega Development.

James Ford said the photos made his day.

“This came along and it gave me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get a shot,” Ford said.

There were dogs, babies, couples, kids and Rick Herrick.

Herrick just turned 77 and says the tower and fun is for all ages.

“It’s just not often you see a leaning tower in Dallas," he said. "We have our own leaning tower here. This is a once in a lifetime sight. And it’ll be gone Monday."

Gary Boersma visited Dallas — and the tilting tower — with his wife and friends.

They’re in town from Las Vegas, and it was their first stop.

“It’s pretty impressive. Being from Vegas, we get a lot of implosions there, but we’ve never seen one come halfway down,” he said.

The president and CEO of De La Vega Development, which is building The Central, encouraged people to send photos, paintings, sketches and more to The Central's Instagram account. Some will be selected to appear in a future gallery space at the develop.

The full statement from Artemio De La Vega is below.



"We are delighted to see Dallasites capturing the Leaning Tower of Dallas, the future site of The Central, through a diverse range of mediums and we want to celebrate these artistic expressions. Share your artwork of “The Leaning Tower of Dallas” — be it paintings, sketches, photography, or even a LEGO sculpture — by tagging The Central's Instagram, @DiscoverTheCentral, and the official hashtag, #LeaningTowerofDallas, for a chance to see your work in one of The Central's future gallery spaces."

