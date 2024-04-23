PepsiCo earnings beat estimates as international demand boosts sales

PepsiCo beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates.

Volume and sales growth were better in most international markets than in its North America segments.

PepsiCo on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations, despite a recall of some Quaker Foods cereal and bars that dented volume.

Shares of the company were flat in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Earnings per share: $1.61 adjusted vs. $1.52 expected

Revenue: $18.25 billion vs. $18.07 billion expected

Pepsi reported first-quarter net income attributable to the company of $2.04 billion, or $1.48 per share, up from $1.93 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Pepsi earned $1.61 per share.

Net sales rose 2.3% to $18.25 billion.