PepsiCo earnings beat estimates as international demand boosts sales

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
  • PepsiCo beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates.
  • Volume and sales growth were better in most international markets than in its North America segments.

PepsiCo on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations, despite a recall of some Quaker Foods cereal and bars that dented volume.

Shares of the company were flat in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
  • Earnings per share: $1.61 adjusted vs. $1.52 expected
  • Revenue: $18.25 billion vs. $18.07 billion expected

Pepsi reported first-quarter net income attributable to the company of $2.04 billion, or $1.48 per share, up from $1.93 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Pepsi earned $1.61 per share.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

‘Catch-and-kill' to be described to jurors as testimony resumes in Trump's hush money trial

Joe Biden 7 hours ago

Biden to speak at Morehouse College commencement, sparking faculty concerns

Net sales rose 2.3% to $18.25 billion.

Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us