Garden Grove

Two Killed in Crash That Sent Truck Into SoCal Backyard Pool

The Dodge RAM landed upside-down and partially submerged in a pool after the early morning two-vehicle collision.

By Oscar Flores

A crash sends a car into a residential pool.
Orange County Fire Authority

Two people were killed early Friday morning in a collision that sent a truck crashing through a block wall and into a Garden Grove pool.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Euclid Street and Orangewood Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Earlier, a police officer saw a driver in a Dodge RAM truck traveling at high speed in a parking lot before speeding onto the street.

The officer, with patrol vehicle lights and sirens activated, followed the truck, which struck a car at Euclid Street and Orangewood Avenue.

Images from the scene show a white truck overturned and partially submerged inside a residential pool near a heavily damaged block wall.

A second car ended up on its side farther down the street. A sheared fire hydrant can also be seen feet away from the overturned car.

The truck driver died at the scene. The driver of the car died at a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

