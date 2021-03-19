Staten Island

Woman Claiming to Be Pete Davidson's Wife Charged After Entering His NYC Home

The suspect allegedly entered Davidson's Staten Island home Thursday afternoon while one of his family members was there

A person who claims to be married to "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson has been arrested after allegedly illegally entering his Staten Island home, according to police.

Michelle Mootreddy was charged with trespassing and two counts of stalking, the Staten Island Advance first reported. Mootreddy allegedly entered Davidson's home in Annadale Thursday afternoon while one of his family members was there, police confirmed.

The family member called 911 and reported Mootreddy, who isn't actually married to the 27-year-old celebrity. A spokesperson for Davidson told Page Six earlier this week that Davidson doesn't know Mootreddy after a press release published Tuesday about their production company, Bodega Cats Presents, and their marriage.

“Not a word of it is true,” Davidson’s attorney told the outlet. “Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”

