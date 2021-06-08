COVID-19

Pharmacist Who ‘Intentionally' Destroyed 500 COVID Vaccine Doses Gets Three Years in Prison

Steven Brandenburg was fired from the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin, in December after the hospital said he admitted he "intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration"

Hand with medical glove holding covid 19 corona virus vaccine vial bottle for injection on medical pharmacy background.
Getty Images (Stock photo)

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced the Wisconsin pharmacist who destroyed 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses to three years in prison with another three years of supervised release.

Steven Brandenburg in January agreed to plead guilty to two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Theoretically, he could have faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count, NBC News reported. But under federal sentencing guidelines, Brandenburg was looking at up to 51 months behind bars.

U.S. & World

U.S. Capitol riot 7 hours ago

Senate Report Details Sweeping Failures Around Jan. 6 Attack

Amazon 36 mins ago

Amazon Sidewalk Shares Your Internet With Neighbors: How to Opt Out

Brandenburg was fired from the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin, in December after the hospital said he admitted he "intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirusCovid-19 Vaccine
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us