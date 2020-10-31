Philippines

Philippines Orders Evacuations as World's Strongest Storm of 2020 Approaches

"The strength of this typhoon is no joke," said Gremil Naz, a local disaster official

Residents walk past parked wooden boats along a boulevard in Legaspi, Albay province, south of Manila on October 31, 2020, ahead of Typhoon Goni's landfall.
Charism Sayat/Getty Images

 Philippine officials ordered the evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the main Luzon island on Saturday as a category 5 storm, that is the world's strongest this year, approached the Southeast Asian nation.

Typhoon Goni, with 133 miles sustained winds and gusts of up to 164 mph, will make landfall on Sunday as the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines since Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people in 2013.

Pre-emptive evacuations have started in coastal and landslide-prone communities in the provinces of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur. While Albay provincial government also said it would order residents in risky areas to leave their homes.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

PhilippinesSTORMTyphoon
