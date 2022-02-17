Rams, Staffords to Cover Medical Bills for Photographer Injured in Frightening Fall at Rally

A Rams victory parade photographer was injured Wednesday in a frightening fall from a stage during a rally with the team and fans outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The LA Rams and Staffords told NBCLA they will be covering her medical bills and camera equipment.

"We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery," they said in a statement.

Video shows the photographer fall as she was preparing to take photos of Matthew Stafford and his wife after the rally in Exposition Park.

Photographer Kelly Smiley retweeted a video of the fall and said, "That's me. Waiting at the ER for X-ray results. Both my cameras broke but I’m ok."

She later tweeted that she fractured her spine.

Unfortunately I fractured my spine https://t.co/LeDjF4EJnp — Kelly Smiley (@kellysmiley23) February 17, 2022

A GoFundMe fundraiser titled "Help Kelly Get Back On Her Feet!" was started to raise money for her medical expenses and camera equipment, which was damaged in the fall.

Smiley is from Long Beach, according to her website. She graduated from San Diego State University and works as a photo editor with the NFL, NHL and NBA, according to the site.

Tim Kothlow, NFL photo editor, established a GoFundMe page on Smiley's behalf. Nearly $19,000 had been raised as of Thursday morning.

"Kelly is loved by all who know her and is a well-respected individual in the photography community," he said in the post.

Video of the fall appears to show Stafford say something to wife Kelly, then walk away as she checks on Smiley.

The rally featured players, coaches and family members on a stage in front of fans outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Several players, including Stafford, spoke at the rally, which followed a one-mile victory parade in Exposition Park.