Photos: Massive response to crash of commercial jet, helicopter into Potomac

A massive emergency response is underway after an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night.

Fireboats are in the water, and the Metropolitan Police Department and fire departments from all around the area are also at the site on both sides of the river.

The airliner had about 60 people aboard. An Army official said there are preliminary indications three people were on board the helicopter.

At least four people have been recovered and were rushed to hospitals. A frantic search to find crash victims in the river is ongoing.

CORRECTION (Jan. 30, 2025, 2:40 a.m.): An earlier version of this gallery stated the crash happened Monday night. It happened Wednesday night, Jan. 29.