Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting

At least 10 people were shot, with six more hurt, at a Brooklyn subway station during the height of morning rush hour on Tuesday.

Authorities say the shooter, a man in a gas mask and orange construction mask, opened fire at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue subway station around 8:30 a.m. on April 12. The suspect is currently still on the run.

