Over 2,000 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise, after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep near Turkey's southeastern border, followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake and numerous aftershocks. 17 photos 1/17 Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images Rescue workers and volunteers search for victims and survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeastern border with Syria. 2/17 Can Erok/AFP via Getty Images A woman cries as rescuers search for survivors through the rubble of a building that collapsed in Adana, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeastern border with Syria. 3/17 Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images A man reacts as people search for survivors through the rubble in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Feb 6, 2023, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeastern border. The quake – followed by a smaller 7.5 magnitude earthquake – was Turkey's biggest in at least a century. 4/17 Can Erok/AFP via Getty Images Rescuers search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of a building that collapsed in Adana, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeastern border with Syria. 5/17 Rami al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images A man helps an injured resident slide out of the rubble of a collapsed building in Jindires, Syria, Feb. 6, 2023, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region. 6/17 Bakr Alkasem/AFP via Getty Images A Syrian man weeps as he carries the body of his son who was killed in an earthquake in the town of Jindires, Syria, Feb. 6, 2023. 7/17 Rami al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images Residents stand in front of a collapsed building in Jindires, Syria, Feb. 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the border of Turkey and Syria. 8/17 Anas Alkharboutli/dpa via Getty Images Residents of Idlib, Syria, inspect a destroyed building after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the border between Turkey and Syria, killing thousands and devastating the region. 9/17 Mohammed Al-Rifai/AFP via Getty Images Two men walk past a heavily damaged building following an earthquake in the town of Sarmada, Syria, Feb. 6, 2023. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing people as they slept, leveling buildings and sending tremors that were felt as far away as Cyprus and Egypt. 10/17 Ugur Yildirim/dpa via Getty Images People search for victims and survivors from the rubble of a building in Afrin, Syria, Feb. 6, 2023. Two massive earthquakes – at 7.8 magnitude and 7.5 magnitude respectively – struck in the border region of Turkey and Syria early Monday morning, killing thousands as they slept. 11/17 Ugur Yildirim/dpa via Getty Images People search for victims and survivors from the rubble of a building in Afrin, Syria, Feb. 6, 2023. Two massive earthquakes – at 7.8 magnitude and 7.5 magnitude respectively – struck in the border region of Turkey and Syria early Monday morning, killing thousands as they slept. 12/17 Ugur Yildirim/dpa via Getty Images A partially collapsed building stands amid rubble in Afrin, Syria, Feb. 6, 2023. Two massive earthquakes – at 7.8 magnitude and 7.5 magnitude respectively – struck in the border region of Turkey and Syria early Monday morning, killing thousands as they slept. 13/17 AFP via Getty Images Rescue teams search for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, Feb. 6, 2023. 14/17 Ilyas Akengin/AFP via Getty Images Rescue workers and volunteers search for victims and survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2023, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeastern border with Syria. 15/17 Omar Jah Kadour/AFP via Getty Images Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnia, Idlib, Syria, Feb. 6, 2022. 16/17 Omar Jah Kadour/AFP via Getty Images Residents for victims and survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings, following an 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Sarmada, Syria, Feb. 6, 2023. 17/17 Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings in the village of Besnia, Syria, Feb. 6, 2022. The village is close to the Turkish-Syrian border, where a 7.8 magnitude – and later a 7.5 magnitude – earthquake struck.