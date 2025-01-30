Photos: See the aftermath of plane, helicopter crash in the Potomac River

An American Eagle flight and a military helicopter collided over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport Wednesday night. The catastrophic crash in the D.C. area spurred a massive emergency response.

More than 300 first responders participated in a recovery mission on the Potomac River, where the remnants of the two aircraft remain. Twenty-eight bodies had been recovered as of Thursday morning, and no survivors are expected.

See photos from the aftermath of the crash below.