Photos: See the aftermath of plane, helicopter crash in the Potomac River By NBC Staff • Published 6 mins ago • Updated 4 mins ago An American Eagle flight and a military helicopter collided over the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport Wednesday night. The catastrophic crash in the D.C. area spurred a massive emergency response. More than 300 first responders participated in a recovery mission on the Potomac River, where the remnants of the two aircraft remain. Twenty-eight bodies had been recovered as of Thursday morning, and no survivors are expected. See photos from the aftermath of the crash below. 12 photos 1/12 Al Drago/Getty Images The U.S. Capitol is seen in the background as emergency response units work at the crash site of the American Airlines plane on Jan. 30, 2025. 2/12 Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images NTSB Member J. Todd Inman speaks during a press conference at Reagan National Airport as the search continues at the crash site, on Jan. 30, 2025. 3/12 Al Drago/Getty Images A U.S. Park Police helicopter flies near the crash site on Jan. 30, 2025. 4/12 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River on Jan. 30, 2025. 5/12 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images Investigators gather pieces of wreckage along the Potomac River after the crash, on Jan. 30, 2025. 6/12 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on the Potomac River on Jan. 30, 2025. 7/12 Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images Emergency response units search the crash site of the American Airlines plane on Jan. 30, 2025. 8/12 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images A flight information board shows cancelled and delayed flights at the Reagan National Airport on Jan. 30, 2025. 9/12 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Members of the media work at Reagan National Airport, as the crash investigation continues, on Jan. 30, 2025. 10/12 Andrew Harnik/Getty Images An emergency response team loads diving equipment on a boat to continue working the scene of airplane wreckage in the Potomac River on Jan. 30, 2025. 11/12 Andrew Harnik/Getty Images Emergency response units assess airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on Jan. 30, 2025. 12/12 Andrew Harnik/Getty Images Emergency response teams respond to helicopter wreckage in the Potomac River on Jan. 30, 2025.